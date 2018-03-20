Bobbi Kristina Brown's Ex Nick Gordon Arrested for Violating No-Contact Order

Nick Gordon has been arrested again.

This time, the 29-year-old ex boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested for violating his bond conditions by having contact with his girlfriend Laura Leal. Gordon was arrested for domestic violence battery against Leal earlier this month.

According to documents obtained by E! News from the Seminole County's Sheriff's Office, authorities stopped by Gordon's residence Mar. 19 and asked if Leal was with him. He said she was. Gordon said Leal entered his residence by imputing a code for the front door's security system and proceeded to enter his bedroom, where he claimed he was sleeping.

"She showed up at my house and let herself in," Gordon told the authorities. "She knows my personal door code."

Gordon told the Sheriff's Office deputies that Leal was "just hanging out with him." Leal confirmed she did enter Gordon's residence via her own means with the door code. She also told the authorities she did not fear for her safety and stopped by his residence to see him.

Gordon was then transported to John E. Polk Correctional Facility. There was no bond as the inmate could not be bailed. At the time of this writing, he was still in custody.