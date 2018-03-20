Britney Spears Unveiled as the New Face of Kenzo

After some serious teasing and fan speculation, Kenzo has just officially announced that superstar singer Britney Spears is the new face of the brand's Collection Memento N° 2 line, a first for the chart-topping singer.

BritBrit fans have been hungry for evidence of Spears' partnership with Kenzo after a few promotional images of the pop star, wearing clothing with the Kenzo logo on it, were leaked a few weeks ago.

In recent days, Kenzo, a French luxury house founded in 1970 by Japanese designer Kenzo Takad, has released three partial images on the brand's Instagram, of a mystery blonde wearing three different outfits. Although the model's face is never shown, commenters were quick to speculate the blonde tresses were Spears'.

On Monday, the fashion house all but confirmed the rumors that the "Toxic" singer would be the face of the brand when it revealed a brief video of the sultry singer strutting her stuff.

The video had the caption, "Are you ready? The new @kenzo campaign will be revealed here on Instagram tomorrow at 5:30PM CET. #KENZO #CollectionMemento2."