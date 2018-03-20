Britney Spears Unveiled as the New Face of Kenzo

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 8:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Britney Spears, Kenzo

Peter Lindbergh/Kenzo

After some serious teasing and fan speculation, Kenzo has just officially announced that superstar singer Britney Spears is the new face of the brand's Collection Memento N° 2 line, a first for the chart-topping singer.

BritBrit fans have been hungry for evidence of Spears' partnership with Kenzo after a few promotional images of the pop star, wearing clothing with the Kenzo logo on it, were leaked a few weeks ago.

In recent days, Kenzo, a French luxury house founded in 1970 by Japanese designer Kenzo Takad, has released three partial images on the brand's Instagram, of a mystery blonde wearing three different outfits. Although the model's face is never shown, commenters were quick to speculate the blonde tresses were Spears'.

On Monday, the fashion house all but confirmed the rumors that the "Toxic" singer would be the face of the brand when it revealed a brief video of the sultry singer strutting her stuff. 

The video had the caption, "Are you ready? The new @kenzo campaign will be revealed here on Instagram tomorrow at 5:30PM CET. #KENZO #CollectionMemento2."

Fans will notice that the latest Kenzo video matches up with a "secret project" Spears hinted at on Twitter when she posted a photo with fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh back in November. Eagle-eye fans will note that the backdrop in the November 10 photo is the same one from the Instagram video that Kenzo dropped on Monday.

Kenzo's been a buzzy brand recently due to suggestions that Taylor Swift’s "Delicate" music video ripped off the brand's Spike Jonze-directed Avant-garde commercial, starring Margaret Qualley, in 2016.

Britney Spears, Kenzo

Peter Lindbergh/Kenzo

Kenzo's La Collection Memento N°2 "delves into the house's rich history and storied archives," according to a press release. Creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon "treat the vaults like a jumping off point—finding the strands, ideas, and ingenuity that particularly interest them and then rework, reinvent and revitalize." The line focuses heavily on denim and was inspired by the 1986 Paris runway debut of Kenzo Jeans. According to the label, the collection "is all about icons. Britney is certainly an icon and the quintessential queen of denim." Lindbergh "captured Britney in all her American Dream glory and beauty." Shot in L.A., the campaign "is a bit cheeky, optimistic and joyous—the perfect combination" for the collection.

The items will be available March 21 on Kenzo's website and in stores globally.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Britney Spears , Top Stories , Fashion , Instagram , Apple News
Latest News
Reba McEntire, 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards, 2018 ACM Awards

2018 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and More Set to Perform

Beyonce, Jay-Z, On the Run II Tour

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Announce On the Run II Tour Dates

Khloe Kardashian

Get the Diapers Ready! Khloe Kardashian Gears Up to Give Birth in Cleveland

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Kids Get Big Pay Raise for Season 3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Along Came Polly, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Sin City Coming to Netflix in April 2018

American Pie

Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and Wild Wild West Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Megan Fox, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Has a Prediction for Megan Fox's Mom on Hollywood Medium: "It's a Positive Thing"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.