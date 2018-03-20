Along Came Polly, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Sin City Coming to Netflix in April 2018

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 7:30 AM

Netflix giveth and Netflix taketh away.

Today, the company announced which film and TV titles will be available to stream in the month of April. Subscribers will soon be able to watch hit movies like Along Came Polly, Despicable Me 3, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, Scarface, Seven and Sin City, as well as popular television shows like Call the Midwife (Series 6) and Jane the Virgin (Season 4).

To make room for its new slate of programming, Netflix is also losing movies like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, American Pie, Batman, The Shawshank Redemption, Wild Wild West and more.

Here's the full list of what's coming to Netflix in April 2018:

Available 4/1/18

A Sort of Family

Along Came Polly

Bad Boys

Battlefield Earth

Beethoven's Christmas Adventure

Big Time

Body of Lies

Cabin Fever

Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever

Cats & Dogs

Cold Mountain

Dare to Be Wild

Deep Blue Sea

Fish People

Friday Night Lights

Jackass 2.5

Life Is Beautiful

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

Mortal Kombat

Nancy Drew

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Scarface

Seven

Sin City

Speed Racer

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

The Duchess

The Family Man

The Flintstones

The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas

The Iron Giant

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale

The Lost Boys

The Queen of the Damned

The Spy Next Door

Wakfu: Season 3

Available 4/2/18

La Piloto: Season 1

Available 4/3/18

Fary Is the New Black

Available 4/5/18

Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall

Despicable Me 3

Available 4/6/18

6 Balloons

Amateur

Fastest Car: Season 1

Money Heist: Part 2

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Jay-Z

Orbiter 9

Ram Dass, Going Home

Sun Dogs

The 4th Company

The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 1

Todo lo Que Sería de Lucas Lauriente

Troy: Fall of a City: Season 1

Available 4/7/18

24 Hours to Live

Available 4/9/18

AMO: Season 1

Available 4/10/18

Greg Davies: You Magnificent Beast

Available 4/12/18

Pickpockets

Available 4/13/18

Chef's Table: Pastry

Come Sunday

I Am Not an Easy Man

Lost in Space: Season 1

The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 2

Available 4/15/18

Lakeview Terrace

Seven Pounds

Available 4/17/18

The Chalet: Season 1

The Honeymoon Stand Up Special: Collection

Available 4/18/18

Friend Request

Pelé

Avail. 4/19/18

Charité: Season 1

Chasing the Dragon

Available 4/20/18

Aggretsuko: Season 1

Dope: Season 2

Dude

Kodachrome

Mercury 13

Spy Kids: Mission Critical: Season 1

Available 4/21/18

The Letdown: Season 1

Available 4/24/18

Call the Midwife: Series 6: "Christmas Special 2017"

Kevin James: Never Don't Give Up

Available 4/25/18

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Psychokinesis

Available 4/27/18

3%: Season 2

Bobby Kennedy for President

Candy Jar

Holy Goalie

The Man Who Knew Infinity

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 1

The Week Of

Available TBA

Jane the Virgin: Season 4

Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity

Click here for the full list of titles leaving Netflix in April 2018.

