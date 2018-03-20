Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and Wild Wild West Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Universal Pictures
by Zach Johnson | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 7:30 AM
Universal Pictures
Say goodbye to Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and more of your favorite film franchises.
Netflix announced today which film and TV titles will no longer be available to stream in the month of April. Luckily, subscribers have a few more days to watch movies like Begin Again, Caddyshack, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Leap Year, The Whole Nine Yards and Wild Wild West before a new slate—featuring Along Came Polly, Scarface and Sin City—takes their places.
Here's the full list of what's expiring on Netflix in April 2018:
Leaving 4/1/18
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Warner Bros. Pictures
Leaving 4/3/18
Starry Eyes
Leaving 4/5/18
The Hallow
The Nightingale
Leaving 4/12/18
The Emperor's New Clothes
Leaving 4/15/18
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
Leaving 4/16/18
Son of God
Leaving 4/17/18
Z Storm
Warner Bros. Pictures
Leaving 4/20/18
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving 4/21/18
The Prestige
Leaving 4/22/18
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Leaving 4/26/18
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/27/18
Begin Again
Click here for the full list of titles coming to Netflix in April 2018.
Along Came Polly, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Sin City Coming to Netflix in April 2018
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!