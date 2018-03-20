2018 ACM Awards: Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and More Set to Perform

Chris Stapleton leads with eight nominations in five categories. Rhett earned six nominations, Shane McAnally and Urban tied with five nominations, and Lambert received four nominations.

Bentley recently asked fans to submit photos of everyday female heroes to be featured on screens during his performance. Per the guidelines, they should be taken on a solid, neutral background, and shared across social media by Apr. 4, using the hashtag #WomanAmenACM.

Additional acts and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Academy of Country Music has just announced that Lady Antebellum , Kenny Chesney , Blake Shelton and Keith Urban have been added to the lineup of performers at the 2018 ACM Awards , taking place at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Apr. 15, 2018 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. It was also revealed that Drew Brees , Nancy O'Dell , Rebecca Romijn and Lindsey Vonn have been added as presenters for the 53rd annual ceremony, hosted by Reba McEntire , live on CBS.

Can we get a yee-haw?

