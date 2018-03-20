The Crown Producers Apologize to Claire Foy, Matt Smith After Wage Gap Controversy

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 6:19 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Crown and The Crown: Season 2

Netflix

The Crown made headlines when the wage gap between series star Claire Foy and Doctor Who veteran Matt Smith was revealed, and now the production company behind the Emmy-winning series is speaking out.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Left Bank Pictures apologized to its stars. Foy played Queen Elizabeth II for the first two seasons of the Netflix series. Smith portrayed her on-screen husband, Prince Philip.

"We want to apologize to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the center of a media storm this week through no fault of their own. Claire and Matt are incredibly gifted actors who, along with the wider cast on The Crown have worked tirelessly to bring our characters to life with compassion and integrity," Left Bank Pictures said in a statement.

Photos

The Crown Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

"As the producers of The Crown, we at Left Bank Pictures are responsible for budgets and salaries; the actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues.

"We understand and appreciate the conversation which is rightly being played out across society and we are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a rebalancing of the industry's treatment of women, both those in front of the camera and for those behind the scenes," the producers continued.

The Crown, Claire Foy, Matt Smith

Netflix

"We all have a responsibility to do what we can to ensure that these issues are tackled, and as a leading production company we want to make our contribution to the debate. So, we are now going to be in talks with the TimesUp UK campaign and ERA 50:50; organizations which are working to ensure all women have a voice," Left Bank Pictures concluded.

The gender wage gap was revealed during the INTV Conference in Jerusalem. Left Bank creative director Suzanne Mackie said Smith made more than Foy because of his Doctor Who fame. "Going forward, no one gets paid more than the Queen," Mackie said at the time, according to Variety.

Photos

The Crown Season 2 Behind-the-Scenes Photos of All That Glitz and Royal Glamour

After the disparity was revealed fans launched a petition calling on Smith to donate the difference between his and Foy's salary to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. As of publishing time, the petition had more than 25,000 signatures.

The Crown will return, but with a new cast. Olivia Colman will play Queen Elizabeth in seasons three and four of Netflix's royal drama.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Queen Elizabeth II , Prince Philip , Netflix , Royals , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Stranger Things

Stranger Things Kids Get Big Pay Raise for Season 3

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Along Came Polly, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest and Sin City Coming to Netflix in April 2018

American Pie

Ace Ventura, American Pie, Batman and Wild Wild West Leaving Netflix in April 2018

Ryan Buckley, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Ryan Buckley Freak Out Over Wife's 5-Year Plan

Exclusive: "Married at First Sight" Guys' Night Out

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Is Jax Taylor Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

Big Little Lies finale

Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially in Production—See the Behind-the-Scenes Pictures!

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.