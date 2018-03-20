Drew Barrymore Recalls Flashing David Letterman: "I'm Still Down With That"

Drew Barrymore made her first talk show appearance 36 years ago, and she's been charming hosts ever since. When she stopped by on CBS' The Late Show Monday, the 43-year-old Santa Clarita Diet actress shared some of her favorite late-night memories with host Stephen Colbert.

"I did Johnny Carson in 1982, and I tripped on the step and really, really ate it. I think they cut to a different angle on the camera, because I was, like, splayed," Barrymore recalled. "I was like, 'This is a lesson in humiliation. It's The Tonight Show and you're 7 and you've completely eaten it.' But, you know, it's cool. I worked with him all the time. I would go on the show when Jay Leno and Joan Rivers were on. I was on his show, like, eight times." She eventually developed a rapport with Carson, and Barrymore started bringing him gag gifts." Like, he was on his eighth divorce, and I brought him a set of dishes with his name on it. And I was like, 'Now whatever woman you divorce is not going to want these, because they say Johnny.' I was a real card or something. I don't know why—or how—I had that sense of humor. But I loved joking with him."