Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake: All the Details

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 4:53 AM

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have crossed one more item off their wedding to-do list—choosing a wedding cake baker.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak from the London-based bakery Violet Cakes to do the honor.

So, what kind of cake did they pick for their big day?

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Like Meghan, Ptak was raised in California. However, this wasn't the only connection the two shared. Kensington Palace also revealed the former Suits star previously interviewed Ptak for her blog The Tig.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announce More Royal Wedding Details

Of course, we're sure flavor played a big role in the selection process, too. According to Kensington Palace, Ptak "focuses on using seasonal and organic ingredients in her cakes."

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are looking forward to sharing the cake with guests at their wedding at Windsor Castle," the Palace tweeted.

Violet Cakes confirmed the news via its Instagram account.

"Kinda excited to announce this one!!" the bakery posted on Tuesday. "Violet has been chosen to make the wedding cake for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @kensingtonroyal. They both share so many of the same values regarding food provenance, sustainability, seasonality and of course flavor! Xxx."

According to Violet Cakes' website, the bakery's cakes tend to be decorated in its "simple, rustic style." Although, icing pearl decoration and fresh flowers can be added.

Only two months to go until the big day!

