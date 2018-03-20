Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding Cake: All the Details

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have crossed one more item off their wedding to-do list—choosing a wedding cake baker.

Kensington Palace announced on Tuesday that the couple has chosen pastry chef Claire Ptak from the London-based bakery Violet Cakes to do the honor.

So, what kind of cake did they pick for their big day?

"Prince Harry and Ms. Markle have asked Claire to create a lemon elderflower cake that will incorporate the bright flavors of spring," Kensington Palace tweeted. "It will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers."

Like Meghan, Ptak was raised in California. However, this wasn't the only connection the two shared. Kensington Palace also revealed the former Suits star previously interviewed Ptak for her blog The Tig.