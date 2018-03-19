Cheryl Burke Mourns the Death of Her Father

Cheryl Burke has some heartbreaking news to share about her family.

On Monday evening, the Dancing With the Stars pro returned to Instagram and revealed her father had passed away earlier in the month.

"Dad, if I had one more chance to have you here with me today, I would do things differently," Cheryl shared with her followers. "Every day I would tell you how much I love you. I miss you so much already."

She added, "Rest In Peace Stephen Louis Burke April 13, 1950 - March 9, 2018."

Cheryl's post also included a throwback photo of her father kissing his daughter on the forehead.