All the Times Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gave Back to Family and Fans

It's always better to give than receive!

And nobody may know that better than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Over the years, the Hollywood actor has used his status to help strangers and fans around the world.

This week, however, he decided to do-good for one of his closest admirers.

"My pops just had his hip replaced and called me and said 'Hey Mr. D the surgeon really feels like I should have a bigger car since my hip rehab..' I cut my dad off and just started laughing because I knew what he was hustling for," Dwayne shared on Instagram. I said 'say no more..I got you.. just go down and pick out what you want'" then we hung up and hours later I get this pic. Lol."

As it turns out, the Fast and Furious star's father picked up a brand-new Cadillac.