Kristen Bell Gets Candid About Her and Dax Shepard's ''Choreographed'' Parenting Style

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 7:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are practical about parenting. 

With two kids at home and perpetually packed work schedules, the actress is the first to admit that prioritizing both can get a bit tricky. "It's a very particular family schedule when we're both working," Kristen told E! News at the premiere of Pandas, adding, "Although I'm not working right now so he is taking on a larger work load." 

She admitted, "It's choreographed, I guess, to make sure someone is always there and present for our kids." 

Kristen said she and her husband of five years feel "lucky" that working in Hollywood is so "family-friendly." 

Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: Romance Rewind

"You can bring your children to work, or I could nurse the baby when I was working early on," Bell recalled. "I hope to see more businesses—not just the acting world—allow that kind of stuff."

The beloved Hollywood pair welcomed their first child, 4-year-old Lincoln Shepard in 2013, followed by Delta Bell one year later. 

As for some inspiring parenting advice from Lincoln and Delta's proud pops, Dax recently offered this to E! News: "You love them; you try to give them opportunities to build self-esteem and believe in themselves. You can't tell someone they're great. You have to give them opportunities to prove to themselves they're great."

For more from our interview with Kristen, check out the videos above! Catch Pandas: The IMAX Experience in theaters April 6. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristen Bell , Dax Shepard , Family , Celeb Kids , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Britney Spears, Kevin Federline, Grammy Couples

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline in ''Negotiations'' Over Increased Child Support Request

Cheryl Burke

Cheryl Burke Mourns the Death of Her Father

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan

All the Times Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Gave Back to Family and Fans

Vanderpump Rules, Jax

Is Jax Taylor Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

Big Little Lies finale

Big Little Lies Season 2 Is Officially in Production—See the Behind-the-Scenes Pictures!

Erika Jayne, Christina Aguilera, Lip Sync Battle

8 of the Juiciest Stories from Erika Jayne's Pretty Mess Memoir

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Watch Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard's Gorgeous Wedding Video

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.