Blake Shelton Shares More Proof That Kelly Clarkson Could Be Gwen Stefani's Biggest Fan

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 5:59 PM
There's no doubt about it: Kelly Clarkson totally digs Gwen Stefani.
In her first season serving as a coach on The Voice, the "Since U Been Gone" singer has developed stronger friendships with Adam Levine, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton.
At the same time, the Grammy winner has become closer with an idol she grew up listening to.
While chatting with E! News exclusively before the "Battle Rounds" began, Blake recalled the double date he and Gwen went on with Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock. The reason he enjoyed it so much may surprise you.
"It's fun to be around Kelly because there's that part of Kelly that I love about her—she's still such a fan of artists," he shared with Sibley Scoles. "One of my favorite times is to see her around Gwen...it's fun for me to see that fan, freak-out side of Kelly. She makes everything fun."
Gustavo Caballero/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp; Angel Marchini
"Having Kelly here—she's married to my manager—we've been friends forever," Blake added. "It was only natural that her being here in Los Angeles, working on this show, we're all going to get together and hang out."
While she may sound like a total fan girl, Kelly previously chatted with E! News about the double-date. For NBC's newest coach, she remembers being fascinated with Gwen's entire home.
"You know, we've already [double dated] at her house, which is magnificent," she shared at the 2017 Billboard Women in Music event. "And her family was there. It's a real testament of how she's such an awesome girl—it's 'cause of her family. Her family was super rad and down to earth. They're really, really cool."
Kelly also said she grew up listening to No Doubt. And yes, she previously admitted to being in a group text with Gwen and Blake.
Group chats aside, it's a big week on The Voice as the "Battle Rounds" kick into high gear. Blake will gift his team with special guest advisor Trace Adkins.
As for what kind of trouble these two will get into? You have to watch and find out. The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. only on NBC.
