Eva Longoria Lists $3.8 Million Hollywood Mansion Ahead of Baby's Birth

Eva Longoria is starting a new chapter of her life in more ways than one.

With her and husband José Antonio Bastón baby boy on the way, E! News can also confirm she's listed her stunning Hollywood mansion. The Desperate Housewives alum is asking $3.795 million for the lavish estate, which is three stories tall and spans 8,603-square-feet.

The not-so humble abode boasts six bedrooms (each with its own fireplace!), nine bathrooms and a slew of amenities fit for any A-lister.