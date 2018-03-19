Eva Longoria Lists $3.8 Million Hollywood Mansion Ahead of Baby's Birth

realtor.com; Chelsea Lauren/BEI/REX/Shutterstock
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 5:02 PM
Eva Longoria is starting a new chapter of her life in more ways than one.
With her and husband José Antonio Bastón baby boy on the way, E! News can also confirm she's listed her stunning Hollywood mansion. The Desperate Housewives alum is asking $3.795 million for the lavish estate, which is three stories tall and spans 8,603-square-feet.
The not-so humble abode boasts six bedrooms (each with its own fireplace!), nine bathrooms and a slew of amenities fit for any A-lister.
In addition to an expansive kitchen and cozy living areas, the lucky purchaser of Eva's home can look forward to plenty of movie nights in the state-of-the-art theater and separate family room complete with a wet bar. The master bedroom also includes a massive bathroom and two separate walk-in closets.
Moving outside, lush landscaping wraps around a private pool, spa, dining area and outdoor kitchen.
The 43-year-old actress announced she was pregnant with her first child in December 2017.
So... any takers on Longoria's mansion? Let us know in the comments!
