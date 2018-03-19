Eva Mendes Explains Why She Lets Her Kids Wear "Whatever They Want"

When it comes to motherhood, Eva Mendes knows to pick your battles.

With two kids under three in her house, the fashion designer and actress experiences a wide variety of opinions and adventures each and every day.

One thing that she won't be stressing over is what her daughters want to wear day after day.

"Thank God there's no fashion talk. But I let them wear whatever they want," Eva shared with E! News exclusively while celebrating The Eva Mendes Collection for New York & Company. "They have the right…they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market , I let them do that stuff."