Watch Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard's Gorgeous Wedding Video

Following a whirlwind four-month engagement, Chanel Iman tied the knot with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard in front of family and friends on March 3 at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel—and now fans can take a glimpse at the couple's dreamy star-studded wedding.

From getting ready to their teary nuptials to getting down on the dance floor, Chanel and Sterling's big day looked picture perfect in a new video on Brides.com.

One highlight from the wedding video is Tiffany Haddish's hilarious toast to the newly married couple.

"Chanel, I am super proud of you. From the day I met you, I knew you was a strong woman, I knew that you was a beast and I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of. I am glad that you decided to take of that one 'cause I could see his soul. I looked into his eyeballs when you took him to the comedy club. That's a good man!

The Girls' Trip star continued, "The relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You going to have your have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun."

Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union,Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr., Shanina Shaik and Jourdan Dunn were some of the other celebs in attendance.