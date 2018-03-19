EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard's Gorgeous Wedding Video

by Meg Swertlow | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:00 PM

Following a whirlwind four-month engagement, Chanel Iman tied the knot with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard in front of family and friends on March 3 at the legendary Beverly Hills Hotel—and now fans can take a glimpse at the couple's dreamy star-studded wedding. 

From getting ready to their teary nuptials to getting down on the dance floor, Chanel and Sterling's big day looked picture perfect in a new video on Brides.com.

One highlight from the wedding video is Tiffany Haddish's hilarious toast to the newly married couple. 

"Chanel, I am super proud of you. From the day I met you, I knew you was a strong woman, I knew that you was a beast and I knew you could take care of any man you decided to take care of. I am glad that you decided to take of that one 'cause I could see his soul. I looked into his eyeballs when you took him to the comedy club. That's a good man!

The Girls' Trip star continued, "The relationships that last the longest are the relationships where you have fun. You going to have your have your ups and your downs, but find time to have fun."

Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union,Joan Smalls, Odell Beckham Jr., Shanina Shaik and Jourdan Dunn were some of the other celebs in attendance. 

See Inside Chanel Iman's Picture Perfect Wedding?and Her Two Dreamy Dresses

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Brides

Previously, she spoke to Brides abuot her Zuhair Murad gown embellished with floral appliqués and a cape accent, "I never really envisioned wearing something like that for my wedding."

"But the moment we put it on, we all loved it! It was so chic and unusual but also felt a little vintage," she said.

"The fact that it was gorgeous and interesting from the back was something that I really loved as guests tend to have that view for a portion of the service, something I think often gets overlooked," she noted to the magazine. 

The model opted for two dresses for her big day—another Zuhair Murad creation with blush accents. 

"The pink in the gown and the deep V-neckline really appealed to my more girly side," she told Brides.

As for the party's classic decor, she told the magazine, "I wanted a design that I can look back on in 20 years and not be wondering what I was thinking!"

As such, she kept to white satin linens, low centerpieces with white and blush roses and rose gold chairs.

"I'm loving rose gold right now," she noted. 

