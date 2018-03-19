Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

Out with chunky sweaters, layered tops and puffer coats and in with spring-ready dresses!

Even if it still feels like a polar vortex where you live, it'll only be mere weeks until you can break out those floral frocks, warm-weather maxis and more. Cali-based celebrities are already driving the trend, with Reese Witherspoon and Olivia Culpo donning their go-to looks: tea and sheer dresses, respectively. Of course, there are ways to make even simple dress trends your own—and we show you how below.

Before buyer's remorse sets it, feel a little bit at ease knowing the following picks ring in under $100. Think of it as a seasonal splurge you deserve!