How Joanna Gaines' Fifth Pregnancy Isn't Slowing Down Her Empire With Chip

A baby on the way won't stop Joanna Gaines from stepping up her game.

More than three months after the Fixer Upper star announced she was expecting baby No. 5 with Chip Gaines, some fans were left wondering if the HGTV superstar would put the brakes on her many projects.

As of now, however, the businesswoman and TV star is still going full-speed ahead.

While the series finale of Fixer Upper is set to air on April 3, both Joanna and Chip are set to star in the spinoff titled Fixer Upper: Behind the Design. And yes, 15 episodes have already been ordered.

Later in the month, Joanna will release a cookbook titled Magnolia Table that includes a whopping 125 classic recipes.