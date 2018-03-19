Abby Lee Miller's Fan Mail Policy Changes as Prison Sentence Wraps Up

Abby Lee Miller has an update from behind bars.

The Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Monday with a message for fans interested in sending their well wishes during the last few months of her prison sentence.

"I can't thank everyone enough for the beautiful cards everyone sends me," Miller shared. "I have received so many but want to make everyone aware that going forward I will no longer receive cards. The mail rules have changed. The only mail that I will receive will be letters on plain paper or writing paper (lined) in a plain white envelope. Many thanks love you all."

Earlier this month, the Federal Bureau of Prisons moved Abby Lee's release date up to May 25. She was originally scheduled to complete her year-long sentence on June 21.