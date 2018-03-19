Donald Trump Jr. Heads to Florida With His Kids After Divorce Filing

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Donald Trump Jr., Florida, Donald III

Instagram

Some fun in the Florida sun may be just what the doctor ordered. 

Just a day after his wife of 12 years Vanessa Trump filed for divorceDonald Trump Jr. headed to his famous father, President Donald Trump's Palm Beach, Fla. resort, Mar-a-Lago, in honor of his kids' spring break. The 40-year-old businessman has been chronicling the trip on social media, sharing snapshots of his and Vanessa's five little ones, Kai, 10, Donald III, 9, Tristan, 6, Spencer, 5, and Chloe, 3.  

So far, there's been a dad-daughter date for Donald and Kai followed by a fishing trip for he boys. "Out with the little man and some friends," Trump captioned a selfie of himself with son Donald III on Saturday morning. 

Photos

Most Expensive Celeb Divorces

Later on in the day, the kids turned a soccer game into an impromptu wrestling match.  "I'm not sure what happened but this degenerated very quickly. That said they're getting a workout at the start of their Spring Break so I guess it could be worse."

Just like her grandfather, 3-year-old Chloe got some practice in on the green. "Chloe getting after it @trumpgolfpalmbeach," Donald captioned a video of the little one taking a series of swings. "She's going to be a great player one day... also as cute as it gets."

The weekend was not over without a family fishing night. Chloe posed with their catch for the camera. "Chloe showing her brothers how to get it done tonight," Don Jr. captioned a photo of the toddler holding a fish. 

"Spencer caught the big boy last nigh at family fishing nigh," Trump, Jr. captioned a snap of three of his little ones. "Good job little buddy."

It seems Don Jr. is staying close to family amid his split from his longtime wife. Despite what's transpiring between them privately, the estranged husband and wife have made it clear publicly that their focus is on their children moving forward. 

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways," they said in a joint statement issued to E! News last week. "We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time." 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Divorces , Celeb Kids , Travel , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Necessary Realness: What's Next for Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid?

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Sends Couple a Bottle of Champagne and Sweet Note on Their Wedding Day

Mark Salling

Mark Salling's Autopsy Reveals Alcohol in His System

Sarah Drew, Jessica Capshaw, Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set

One Direction

One Direction, N Sync and 8 More Bands Whose ''Hiatuses'' Became Permanent

Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, 2013

The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

ESC: Reese Witherspoon

Channel Reese Witherspoon's Spring Vibes With Dresses Under $100

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.