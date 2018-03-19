Is Jax Taylor Leaving Vanderpump Rules?

by Tierney Bricker | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 7:00 PM
is Jax Taylor ready to hang up his SUR uniform?!
After six seasons stirring up trouble on Vanderpump Rules, the 38-year-old reality star may be ready to leave the Bravo hit...and Los Angeles, saying he is "ready" for something else.
In Monday night's episode, Jax revealed he's received an offer for a dream job that would require he move back to Tampa. "I got a job offer in Tampa working in hockey doing client relations, social media, and marketing," Jax, a huge hockey fan, revealed. "The plus of this is I get a little bit of a change of scenery, and I get to be closer to my family."
In recent episodes, Jax has reflected on his current career path, wondering how much longer he can star at SUR as a bartender, making the job offer that much more enticing, especially as his best friends Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are partnering with Lisa Vanderpump to open a new bar.
"It's always been a dream of mine to work in hockey and I can't think of anything else I'd rather be doing," he said.
But when Jax told his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright about the possible job opportunity (and cross-country move), she questioned whether or not this was actually a "life-long dream" for him, saying, "I've never heard about this before." (Many of Jax's co-stars also questioned this opportunity being his dream job, siding with and defending Brittany at an explosive dinner on the cast trip to Mexico after he didn't remember what Brittany's ultimate career goal was.)
Bravo
And when the couple discussed the issue during Jax's birthday trip to Mexico, the conversation got a little heated as Brittany felt like Jax wasn't taking her feelings into consideration at all. "It just seems like he is thinking about himself," she said.
When he kept saying this is his "dream job," Brittany countered, "Well, I guess I'm not the dream girl 'cause I don't get why you wouldn't come and talk to me. You can't expect me to have an answer overnight. You kind of decided it without even talking to me."
A move has actually been on Jax's mind for quite some time, as he told E! News last year that he always envisioned heading back to Florida.
One thing Jax wasn't shy about was his future—or lack thereof—in L.A. "No, no, I'm not staying in California," Jax said at the time. "I'll eventually probably move back to Florida. I like Florida. I like Tampa or Miami. I really love the weather down there. I love the lifestyle down there. It's a little bit slower."
Still, Jax did admit he would have some reservations about leaving L.A.
"I say that, though, and then I go there and I'll probably be like, 'OK, I'm bored out of my mind. I want to move back.'"
Would you still watch Pump Rules if Jax left the show? Sound off in the comments!
Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Grey's Anatomy's Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew Revel in the Love After Fans Fly a Banner of Support Over Set
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!