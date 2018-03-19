Project Runway's Chris March Reveals He Suffered ''Debilitating Accident'' That Left Him in a Coma

Project Runway star Chris March is facing a serious health battle.

The fashion and costume designer, who appeared on season 4 of the reality competition series, shared details of the "debilitating accident" he suffered last summer. His loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday to help March offset the financial burden of his continued recovery, saying he is still in a "very fragile state."

"Dear Friends," the message stated, "Our beloved Teddy Bear from Project Runway, Chris March, has had a rough 9 months. Back in June of last year, he suffered a debilitating accident and had to be placed in a medically induced coma where he stayed for many weeks."

It continued, "Thanks to the miracle of modern science he has pulled through, but is still in a very fragile state. His right arm has been paralyzed and at this moment, has limited use of his hands and legs. In addition, he's dealing with respiratory issues that demand constant care."