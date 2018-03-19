Ryan Reynolds Replaces Jude Law as Mr. Napkin Head

Sorry, Jude Law! Ryan Reynolds is now Mr. Napkin Head.

On Monday morning, Reynolds took to Instagram to share a photo of himself wearing a tissue mask. "Early prototype for the Green Lantern mask. People could tell it was an old tissue, so we went with a CGI version," he captioned the silly pic.

But social media couldn't help but notice how similar Reynolds' post was to Mr. Napkin Head from the 2006 movie, The Holiday.

One Instagram commenter wrote to the actor, "It's Mr. Napkin Head!" While another social media user commented, "You look like mr napkin head from the holiday."