Inside Zayn Malik's $10.7 Million Bachelor Pad

Zayn Malik is moving into a new bachelor pad after ending his two-year relationship with Gigi Hadid.

The 25-year-old singer has purchased a penthouse in New York's SoHo neighborhood—and it looks like it cost him a pretty penny. The former One Direction boy band member paid close to $10.7 million for his new four-bedroom, four-bathroom home.

The apartment includes many high-end finishes to justify that price tag. According to StreetEasy, the unit is more than 3,500 square feet and features 12-foot ceilings. It also has a balcony that exceeds 1,000 square feet and offers stunning views of the neighborhood's Cast Iron Historic District.