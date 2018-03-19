Cynthia Nixon Running for Governor of New York

Cynthia Nixon is running for governor of New York!

The Sex and the City star announced the news on Twitter Monday and shared her campaign video with her social media followers.

"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us," Cynthia tweeted.

"New York is my home, I've never lived anywhere else," Cynthia says in a voice-over recording as the video shows her spending time with her family. "When I grew up here, it was just my mom and me in a one-bedroom, fifth floor walk-up. New York is where I was raised and where I'm raising my kids. I'm a proud public school graduate and a prouder public school parent."