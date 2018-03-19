How Fifth Harmony Set Themselves Up for Solo Success

Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui are taking a break from Fifth Harmony.

The girl group announced Monday morning that they're taking an indefinite hiatus after six years together.

"After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors," the Twitter statement reads. "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."