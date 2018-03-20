Tyler Henry Has a Prediction for Megan Fox's Mom on Hollywood Medium: "It's a Positive Thing"

by Brett Malec | Tue., Mar. 20, 2018 7:00 AM
There's something going on with Megan Fox's mom and Tyler Henry knows all about it.
The 31-year-old actress receives some news about changes in her mother's future on Wednesday's new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.
"For some reason they're having me refer to your mom, who's obviously living, right?" Tyler asks. "But they're having me talk about a situation and they're having me talk about like change, transition, movement. This is coming through in a geographical sense. Where's mom currently at?
"Florida," Fox tells him.
"This is weird. They're putting movement like it feels like transitional. They're putting this over the course of the next like month. They're having me acknowledge like transition, movement, change. Does she have any plans to like leave Florida at all that you can think of?" he asks.
"She was OK until like a few days ago something happened," the Transformers star confirms. "So now she is going through a transition in her life right now and I wouldn't be surprised if she moved, maybe out this way."
"They are having me acknowledge reminding her of her independence. It's coming from her side of family and it's like, ‘Don't forget your ability to be independent. You can do things on your own. You don't have to stay in a situation because of another person or the people,'" Tyler urges. "And it's basically saying like, ‘Feel free to make this move.' And that she needs to know this and have like that confidence."
Fox later reflects on her reading and Tyler's accuracy. "That is a situation that literally just happened, I think it was two days ago, she started transitioning out of a relationship," Fox says.
"My mom has always been really relationship-based her whole life and she's going through a transition there," Fox tells Tyler. "And I think you know, maybe because of her age, she's in her 60s, she may worry about that transition."
Tyler tells Fox he sees her mom "breaking free" and thinks it is time she "start over." "It's a positive thing," he reassures her.
