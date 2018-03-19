Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids to See the New Tomb Raider

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 9:56 AM

Angelina Jolie

BACKGRID

Angelina Jolie and her kids enjoyed a family trip to the movies on Sunday and attended a screening of the new Tomb Raider.

The 42-year-old actress brought four of her kids to the North Hollywood movie theater in Los Angeles to see the reboot. Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, Knox and Vivienne, 9, all attended the film. Her sons Maddox, 16, and Pax, 14, were not spotted.

Jolie wore a black blazer and black pants to the afternoon showing and accessorized her look with sunglasses.

While Alicia Vikander played the main character Lara Croft in the 2018 version of the action adventure, Jolie played the role in the 2001 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and in the 2003 film Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

"She's independent, full of fire and with a strong sense of fun and adventure," Jolie told Reel in 2001 about her character, "and she's not afraid of anything."

Bra Padding, Drug Testing and Risk Taking: How Angelina Jolie's Tomb Raider Was Made

This isn't the family's only recent public outing. In January, Jolie took all six of her children to the famous art museum, the Louvre, in Paris

That same month, she took her children Shiloh, 11, and Zahara 13 to a Syrian refugee camp in Jordan.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

