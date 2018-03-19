Will and Grace Stars Reveal Favorite Revival Moments, Dream Hook-Ups

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 9:47 AM
Will & Grace will be back for not one, but at least two more seasons. The revived comedy's renewal was announced at the 2018 PaleyFest in Los Angeles where series stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and director/executive producer James Burrows discussed the show's enduring legacy and what's to come.
E! News got the scoop on season one (or season nine, depending on how you count the seasons of the show) highlights and who the stars think their characters will hook up with next. Click play on the video to get the full scoop. As for their favorite moments…
NBC
Eric McCormack: "I did love Ben Platt and I in the second episode where I lecture him about what the older generation of gay men did to get him where he is." He also enjoyed the episode where Will was at a baby shower and talked to two teen girls about relationships.
Sean Hayes: "I particularly loved the ‘Grandpa Jack' episode where Jack finds out he's a grandfather. Only because of the message and the writing was so spectacular that week. It's just a really solid episode."
Megan Mullally: "Oh, gosh. So many. I loved working with Molly [Shannon]…Vanessa Bayer, Alec Baldwin. I loved doing that shower scene with Debra. I love the slap fights with Sean. There are so many great, fun things."
Click play on the video above to hear why Megan Mullally thinks Karen Walker would be hooking up with a member of the Trump family.
Will & Grace airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
