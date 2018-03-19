Will and Grace Stars Reveal Favorite Revival Moments, Dream Hook-Ups

Will & Grace will be back for not one, but at least two more seasons. The revived comedy's renewal was announced at the 2018 PaleyFest in Los Angeles where series stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, Megan Mullally, creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick and director/executive producer James Burrows discussed the show's enduring legacy and what's to come.

E! News got the scoop on season one (or season nine, depending on how you count the seasons of the show) highlights and who the stars think their characters will hook up with next. Click play on the video to get the full scoop. As for their favorite moments…