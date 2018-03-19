Katy Perry Compliments Taylor Swift on American Idol—But Was It Actually Shade?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Ian West/PA Wire/ZUMAPRESS.com
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 8:41 AM
The Taylor Swift-Katy Perry drama lives on.
An American Idol contestant reminded viewers of the longtime feud on Sunday night's episode. During the audition process, Perry's fellow judge Luke Bryan asked the Hollywood hopeful whom he looked up to as an artist. The contender apologized to Perry and cited Swift.
"Oh, you don't have to be sorry!" Perry replied.
"I love Taylor Swift," the contestant said.
"I love her as a songwriter, as well," she said.
While some viewers interpreted Perry's comment as a sincere compliment, others thought she was trying to throw shade.
Katy Perry throwing shade at Taylor Swift #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/FoBqHD6w4s— Luis (@bxbiker) March 19, 2018
Katy Perry: who do you look up too for musical inspiration?— Wynne :) (@awkwardsheerio_) March 19, 2018
Guy: Sorry for this Katy, but its Taylor Swift
Katy Perry: Uh, that?s okay, I like her....................
as a songwriter #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/OZ0NyCoWay
OMG They went there. They right out mentioned the Katy Perry and Taylor Swift fued in #AmericanIdol ! pic.twitter.com/P4FdengOGf— Liz Just Liz (@LizJustLiz80) March 19, 2018
Katy Perry concerning Taylor Swift: I like her as a songwriter as well#AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/kBLTLrTLTC— Kiwi Kristi ?? (@Snarkylady26) March 19, 2018
The feud between Perry and Swift dates back to 2014—right after Swift released "Bad Blood." During an interview with Rolling Stone, Swift told the magazine the song was about another female artist. However, Swift refused to say whom.
"For years, I was never sure if we were friends or not," Swift said. "She would come up to me at awards shows and say something and walk away, and I would think, 'Are we friends, or did she just give me the harshest insult of my life?'"
Swift went on to suggest that this singer "tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" and "hire a bunch of people out from under me."
Shortly after Rolling Stone published the interview, Perry tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing." Two years later, a Twitter follower asked Perry if she would ever collaborate with Swift. The "Firework" singer replied, "if she says sorry, sure!"
The feud continues! @katyperry throws SHADE on @taylorswift13 on @AmericanIdol #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/IBut9mAkhn— TalentRecap (@TalentRecap) March 19, 2018
However, Perry has since said she's ready to put an end to their longtime feud. During a May 2017 episode of Carpool Karaoke, Perry said "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."
"I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble," Perry said at the time "It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, OK, cool, cool, cool, that's how you want to deal with it? Karma!"
She also told James Corden she was "ready for that BS to be done."
In addition, Perry apologized for her end of the feud during an interview with Ariana Huffington.
"I am ready to let it go," Perry said. "Absolutely. One hundred percent. I forgive her and I'm sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I think it's actually like, I think it's time. There are bigger fish to fry, and there are real problems in the world. You know what I'm saying?"
She also complimented the Reputation artist at the time, citing her songwriting skills specifically.
"I love her, and I want the best for her," Perry added. "And I think she's a fantastic songwriter, and I think that, you know, if we, both her and I, can be representatives of strong women that come together despite their differences, I think the whole world is going to go like, 'Yeah, well we can do this.'"
What do you think? Was Perry's comment sincere or full of shade? Tell us in the comments below.
