Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt Release Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen Mashup for #MarchforOurLives

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 7:45 AM

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt have joined forces to create an anthem for a modern movement. 

As a part of Miranda's monthly Hamildrop series, the Hamilton creator and his colleague of Dear Evan Hansen fame mixed up two signature tracks from their shows, "The Story of Tonight" and "You Will Be Found," to send a musical message to the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting victims and their classmates: "Even when the dark comes crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you and when you're broken on the ground—you will be found."

With an arrangement by Alex Lacamoire and released by Atlantic Records, a portion of the track's proceeds will go to the #MarchforOurLives, which will take place on March 24 around the country in an effort to end school shootings in the United States. 

"In the wake of Parkland, I was awestruck by the strength and leadership of the students and their ability to speak truth to power. In the midst of their grief, they mobilized the youth of our nation and created a movement. This is their moment. Not just for themselves, but for all of us," Miranda said in a statement. "This song is my way of helping to raise funds and awareness for their efforts, and to say Thank You, and that we are with you so let's keep fighting, together."

Platt added, "When Lin called me to be a part of this mashup, I couldn't say no. Better gun control is something that all Americans should be passionate about. These students are paving the way for future generations and it's so inspiring to see young people standing up for what is probably the most important cause right now in this country, and demanding action.  I hope that this song can play some small part in bringing about real change."

In mixing a song about solidarity and another about the origins of America's revolution, the mashup perfectly encapsulates the emotion of the student leaders' initiative. "Listening to it, it's hard not to tear up," survivor Cameron Kasky said on Today Monday. 

The video alone has already garnered thousands of views and Miranda has even encouraged fans to perform the mix themselves at home by sharing the sheet music for the rendition on Twitter. 

"Here's your March," the star tweeted. "For the kids."

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

