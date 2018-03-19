BREAKING!

Fifth Harmony Announces Indefinite Hiatus and Looks Back on "One Hell" of a Journey

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 6:19 AM

Fifth Harmony, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

Fifth Harmony is taking an indefinite hiatus.

The group members, Dinah Jane, Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke and Lauren Jauregui announced the news via Twitter Monday. The group members attributed the hiatus to their desires to pursue "solo endeavors." 

"Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we've realized just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever," a note from the group said, citing their start on the British show. "We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!"

The note continued, "After six years going hard, non-stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors."

Camila Cabello Hurt by Fifth Harmony's Petty MTV VMAs Diss

They added, "We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family."

They then thanked their fans.

"To our Harmonizers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifty Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support ne another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud."

They concluded, "We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait! All our love, from the bottom of our hearts, Dinah Jane, Lauren, Normani and Ally xoxoxo."

Group member have already started pursuing solo opportunities. In February, Normani recently released her single "Love Lies" with Khalid. She also appeared on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars and made it to the finale. Dinah Jane also released "Boom Boom" with RedOne, Daddy Yankee and French Montana in Oct. 2017. However, these weren't the only artists to explore solo opportunities. Lauren released "All Night" with Steve Aoki in January and Ally dropped "Perfect" with Topic that same month.

Former group member Camila Cabello left the group in December 2016.

"After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony," the group's statement read at the time. "We wish her well."

It continued, "You Harmonizers have been there with us since the beginning, you've supported us, and with your love and support, we will continue on. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us- Ally BrookeNormani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui for our fans. We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."

The group's fans became the "fifth" member.

The artists had also opened up about the struggles of being in the industry before.

"They sell you this ­present of rainbows and butterflies, and as a 16-year-old that's what I bought. It's why I did X Factor and why I ended up in a group," Lauren said in an interview with Billboard, "But then you're working so hard, so young. [Meanwhile] my friends are in college, ­telling me about their days and what they're studying. You're having to put on a smile on a red carpet. It's like, 'Who am I? Am I for myself or for this?'"

