Wendy Williams Doesn't Want Pity for Her Graves Disease and Hyperthyroidism

Wendy Williams has been off the air for three weeks—and now that she's back on TV, she has a lot to say. To promote her return to The Wendy Williams Show after her hyperthyroidism and graves disease diagnoses, Williams appeared on ABC's Good Morning America Monday, where she opened up to Amy Robach about why her hiatus was, it turns out, an essential wakeup call.

"I don't take sick days. In the entire almost 10 years of doing the show, I've never taken a sick day," she said. "Really, Amy, it was a perfect storm—a perfect storm that had been brewing, I have to say, internally, knowing my body, since late July." During her Halloween episode, for example, Williams fainted on camera—something she now thinks could have been related to her illnesses. "I had missed three doctors appointments with my endocrinologist; he's the one who handles the thyroid and the Graves," she said. At the time, she recalled thinking, "I'm functioning OK. I'm feeling a little weird, but I'll get through it." When the host finally made time to see her doctor in February, "That's when I found out, 'Whoa! Your levels are way off.'"