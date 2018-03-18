Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum Have ''Sunday Funday'' With Daughter

Channing Tatum/Instagram
It's all about Sunday funday with this trio!
Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum both took to social media on Sunday to share some sweet photos of the couple's lazy and colorful afternoon with their 4-year-old daughter Everly Tatum.
Channing posted a photo with his wife since 2009 and in the pic the twosome showcase some interesting art (is that a monocle?) clearly done by their creative daughter, whom the proud papa lovingly calls a "little tyrant fairy artist."
The Magic Mike star posted the photo of the couple and wrote, "This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better.'"
Jenna Dewan/Instagram
Similarly, Jenna hopped on her Instagram Stories today and shared several images of her little family during the day.
Along with a closed-eyes photo of Channing (complete with a face full of paint), the World of Dance host wrote, "When you fall asleep around a toddler."
The 37-year-old also shared her own face painting project with her fans.
Along with the painterly pics, Jenna also shared a cute video of Channing playing in the pool with Everly. She wrote "Sunday Funday" on the image.
The longtime loves met on the set of their career-making 2006 film, Step Up. They famously fell in love while filming the movie and have been together ever since.
More than a decade later the twosome are getting their faces painted by their wee one!
Anything for the ones you love!