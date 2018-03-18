Ben Affleck's Giant Back Tattoo Is Real and It's Spectacular

Ben Affleck recently showcased his massive back tattoo in public two years after he called it "fake," spurring a lot of feelings on Twitter.

Affleck was first photographed sporting the ink, which depicts a colorful phoenix, in December 2015. A source told E! News at the time that the tattoo was real. The actor told Extra months later that it was "fake for a movie."

Affleck, 45, showcased his back tattoo again a few days ago on a beach in Hawaii, proving that his ink is in fact permanent. He was photographed shirtless while taking part in what eyewitnesses said was a training session for the Netflix film Triple Frontier with Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac and Garrett Hedlund. The men have not commented.