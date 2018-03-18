Jonah Hill's Brother Jordan Feldstein's Cause of Death Released

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 4:26 PM

Jonah Hill's brother Jordan Feldstein, the manager of the band Maroon 5, died on Dec. 22 as a result of a blood clot blocking an artery in his lungs, E! News can confirm.

According to the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner's online records, the cause of death of the music manager, who was 40 years old at the time of his passing, is listed as pulmonary thromboembolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs get blocked by a blood clot.

In addition, a deep leg vein thrombosis, which is a blood clot, was listed as the secondary cause of death.

The documents state that Acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were other significant causes in his death.

The case is now closed.

On Dec. 23, E! News reported that Jordan passed away after going into cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home.

At the time, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed the death to E! News, without citing its cause.

"Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter," the family said in a statement to E! News.

"His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name."

Jordan, founder and CEO of Career Artist Management, was a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and helped get him his role as a coach on the Voice, according to The Hollywood Reporter

His company's other clients include MiguelElle KingBig BoiRick SpringfieldThe B-52's and Chromeo, the outlet said.

In addition to Hill, whose real last name is Feldstein, Jordan is survived by two children, as well as parents Sharon Lyn and Richard Feldstein and sister and Lady Bird actress Beanie Feldstein.

