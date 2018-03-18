America Ferrera Celebrates Baby Shower With Ugly Betty Cast Members

That's one super baby bash!

America Ferrera and her husband husband Ryan Piers Williams threw a fun-filled baby shower on Saturday night to celebrate the imminent arrival of their first child.

The actress made sure she had her nearest and dearest (including her current and former TV co-stars) at Hollywood hotspot Beauty & Essex on St. Patrick's Day.

Along with a flurry of photos from the baby bash, America wrote, "No poopie diaper games here. Just dancing, drinking (water for me), and some of the people we love to celebrate the little human we can’t wait to meet."

She continued, "@beautyessexla was a gorgeous place to celebrate (not being paid to say that)."

From her days on Ugly Betty, Mark Indelicato and Ana Ortiz turned up to support their gal. America also posed with her "Superstore family." Ben Feldman, Kelly Stables, Nichole Bloom, Colton Dunn, Kaliko Kauahi, Nico Santos and Lauren Ash all attended the event.

The star also made sure to give a shout out to her "amazing friend" Elsa Marie Collins, "who always shows up for you and throws the best parties!"