Katy Perry Tries and Fails to Sing As High As Mariah Carey on American Idol

Katy Perry can do a lot of things, but she cannot sing like Mariah Carey.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's episode of American Idol, a contestant reveals to judges Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Ritchie that her inspiration is former Idol judge Mariah Carey, and that she has even taught herself to sing in "whistle tones," that absurdly high register that Carey is both fond of and good at.

The men are confused as to what "whistle tone" means, so the contestant encourages Perry to show them. It does not go well.

"I can't do whistle tone," Perry admits after a bit of extremely high-pitched screeching.