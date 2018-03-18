Cirque du Soleil Aerialist Dies After Fatal Fall During Show

After falling during a performance of Cirque du Soleil's Volta on March 17, aerialist Yann Arnaud has died as a result of his injuries.

A statement given by the entertainment company reads, "It is with immense sadness that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group reports that a tragic accident occurred last night, March 17, during a performance of its show Volta, in Tampa, Florida. While he was performing the aerial straps number, long-time aerialist, Yann Arnaud, fell onto the stage."

The statement continues, "Emergency procedures were immediately activated and Yann was transported to the nearest hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries."

"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy...Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him. Our thoughts are with Yann‘s friends, family, and loved ones during this tragic," added Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group.