Naya Rivera Posts West Side Story Audition Video

It looks like Naya Rivera hopes to nab a key role in the new West Side Story reboot and she's giving fans a sneak peek of what they can expect to see if she gets the part.

Steven Spielberg plans to direct the remake of the hit 1961 romantic musical film about rival NYC gangs, based on a 1957 Broadway show, and a casting call was posted in January. In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, Rivera performs part of the song "America," a group showstopper led by Puerto Rican character Anita.

"@unitedtalentagency file was too big to send via email for my audition. Thought I'd try it this way," wrote the actress, who is half Puerto Rican, referencing the talent agency that represents her.

"Hi my name is Naya Rivera, I'm 5'4″ and I'm singing for the role of Anita," she says in the video.

On Glee, Rivera's character Santana performed Anita's part in a group performance of "America" in a season three West Side Story episode.