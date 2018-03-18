Bill Hader Reprises Role of Stefon on Saturday Night Live

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 18, 2018 7:53 AM
Yes, yes, yes-yes-yes-yes, welcome back, Stefon!
Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader returned to the NBC show to serve as a host for the second time and reprised his fan-favorite role on Weekend Update.
The 39-year-old actor had created the character, a Weekend Update "city correspondent," while working as a regular SNL performer between 2005 and 2013. After he left the series, he returned a couple of times and made cameos.
On Saturday's episode, Stefon offered viewers tips on the best places to visit in New York City on St. Patrick's Day. Hader broke character about two minutes in, struggling to contain his laughter.
Comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney made a cameo as Stefon's laughter, Shy.
NBC
NBC
Earlier during Saturday's episode, Hader played ousted White House communications chief Anthony Scaramucci in the cold open skit.
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
