Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Can't Stop Kissing During European Vacation

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 8:30 PM

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Barcelona

Splash News

They can't keep their hands to themselves!

After a fun-filled adventure to Iceland this week,Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham, who got engaged on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose on March 6, have jetted over to Barcelona, Spain for a romantic stay in the passionate country and appear to be enjoying every minute together. 

From ice caves to black sand beaches and now on to private balconies, a trip to Gaudi's iconic monuments and more sight-seeing, the newly engaged couple is putting the drama behind them and look like they're having a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

But no matter where they have gone these two can't keep their lips off each other! 

On Saturday, the pair were caught kissing after doing some window shopping at a local jewelry store. They were photographed wearing casual ensembles and were both bundled up for chilly weather.

On Friday, they made it a point to take a pic in front of La Sagrada Familia.

It's been quite the luxurious trip to the Spanish city...

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Pack on the PDA During $25,000 Spanish Getaway

Arie Luyendyk Jr., Lauren Burnham, Instagram

Arie Luyendyk Jr./Instagram

"Made it to Barcelona," Arie wrote on Instagram Stories earlier in the week while showcasing his room at the Iberostar Paseo de Gracia. "This place is incredible. Can this get any better?"

A source tells E! News the couple is staying in a suite at the celeb-friendly hotel. The two-story space boasts 360-degree breathtaking views of Barcelona, including the ocean, La Sagrada Familia, Tibidado and Montjuic. We've also learned the estimated cost of their stay is $25,000.

"They couldn't keep their hands off each other as they cuddled and danced in the street outside a hotel," an eyewitness told E! News. "Arie and Lauren were all smiles as they kissed and embraced one another." 

During their trip to Iceland, Arie shared on his Instagram while posing with Lauren, "Posted this because I sent this to my mom and she said she's never seen me happier. So much beauty here in Iceland including this one."

And while Arie and his fiancée are focused on enjoying their vacation away from TV camera crews, there's already talk that wedding planning for these two has begun.

"Lauren has been telling everyone that she is so excited to get married and wants it to happen very quickly," a source previously shared with us. "After everything that they have been through, they are ready to just seal the deal and spend forever together."

Check out all the pics from their amazing European vacation so far...

Photos

Arie Luyendyk Jr and Lauren Burnham's European Vacation

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

