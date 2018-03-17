The Kardashians Celebrate Rob Kardashian's 31st Birthday

Happy St. Paddy's/Rob's birthDAY!

While the world may be celebrate St. Patrick driving the snakes out of Ireland (good job, sir!), the members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan are celebrating the 31st birthday of the lone boy Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, on his 31st birthday.

In addition to throwing a bash for the notoriously private Rob, the fam is also spreading the love their favorite way—on social media.

Early Saturday, Kim Kardashian wrote, "Happy Birthday to my brother Rob!!! I love you so much and wish you all of the happiness in the world! I love raising our kids together, you're the best dad and friend! Can't wait to celebrate today!!"