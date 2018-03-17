Rob Kardashian and Dream Kardashian Celebrate His Birthday and St Patrick's Day

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 17, 2018 2:30 PM

Rob Kardashian, Dream Kardashian, St Patrick's Day 2018

Twitter

Birthday boy Rob Kardashian's little girl has the luck of the Irish!

He posted on Twitter a photo of him smiling and holding 1-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian on Saturday, his 31st birthday and St Patrick's Day 2018. It marked the first public photo of himself in months.

He also posted on his Snapchat a video of Dream sitting in a white toddler convertible. The clip, which features a lively Irish jig, was from his camera roll. The toddler is wearing a blue top, red pants and a white fur vest. A display of green balloons is placed on the floor next to her. The video appears to have been taken at Rob's mom's Kris Jenner's home.

Her mom, Rob's ex Blac Chyna, also posted on Saturday videos of Dream and her 5-year-old son, King Cairo. In one clip, she eats Goldfish while sitting in a high chair. In another, she stand up in front of her brother as he plays a video game.

Photos

Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Birthday

Snapchat / Kourtney Kardashian

Earlier in the day, she wished Rob a happy birthday.

Rob's family celebrated his birthday at Kris' home. His sister Kourtney Kardashian posted on Snapchat a photo from the bash.

