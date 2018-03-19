Blink-182 Announces King of the Weekend Las Vegas Residency

All the small things you know and love about Blink-182 are coming to Las Vegas!

The pop punk band from the '90s is coming to rock the Palms Casino Resort with their first-ever "Kings of the Weekend" Rock Residency starting this May.

"Blurring the line between rock, punk and pop, blink-182 with Mark Hoppus (vocals/bass), Travis Barker (drums) and Matt Skiba (guitar), will bring its nearly 25-year history of hit songs, inappropriate tales and nonsensical antics to life in Kings of the Weekend," according to a press release.

Mark, Travis and Matt (singer Tom DeLonge infamously quit the band in 2015) will begin their 16-show run on Memorial Day 2018.

The trio will perform May 26-May 27, June 8-9, June 15-June 16, June 23-June 24, Oct. 26-Oct. 27, Nov. 9-Nov. 10 and Nov. 16- Nov. 17.