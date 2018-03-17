Karlie Kloss Responds to Taylor Swift Friendship Breakup Rumors

Model Karlie Kloss says "don't believe everything you read" when it comes to the recent rumors regarding her and Taylor Swift's friendship.

In August, Swift released her controversial "Look What You Made Me Do" video, which shows her wearing a T-shirt bearing names of her friends. Kloss' is not seen, and this, as well as the fact that she and Swift have not been photographed in public together since 2016, sparked speculation that she was no longer in the pop star's squad. A source later told E! News that the two"are still good friends" and "had NO falling out whatsoever." In December, Kloss wished Swift a happy birthday with a selfie of the two.

On Friday, the New York Times ran an interview with Kloss and said that she and Swift continue to be good friends and talk frequently.

"Don't believe everything you read," Kloss said.