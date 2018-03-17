Kim Kardashian's Baby Girl Chicago West Is Pretty in Pink in New Photo

Kim Kardashian gave fans another glimpse at baby girl Chicago West on Instagram on Saturday.

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and husband Kanye Westwelcomed their third child and second daughter via surrogate in January.

"Morning cutie," Kim wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the child.

In the pic, Chicago is awake, lying down and wearing a pink button-down onesie and white bib.

Kim also posted on her Instagram Stories photos filtered videos of the child in the same position.

Kim shared the first photo of her third child in February. She joins big sister North West, 4, and big brother Saint West, 2.

"Best baby! She looks a tiny bit like North and a tiny bit like Saint but definitely her own person!" she tweeted days beforehand.

Photos

Inside Chicago West's Fabulous Life

Earlier that month, Kim's family gave fans the official glimpse of Chicago in her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner's baby reveal video.

Kylie had given birth to her and Travis Scott's first child, daughter Stormi Webster. She has since shared several photos and videos of the baby on Instagram and Snapchat.

