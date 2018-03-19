Despicable Me 3 Is Coming to Netflix in April

Universal Pictures
by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 19, 2018 9:00 AM
Universal Pictures
Attention all minion lovers! We have some exciting news for you.
E! News can exclusively confirm that Despicable Me 3 is coming to Netflix on April 5.
Fans of all ages will be able to hear the sounds of minions from the comfort of their couch, bed or family room. And yes, the talented voices of Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig and Miranda Cosgrove will also be blasted loud and proud for movie watchers to enjoy.
For those who may have missed the box-office hit, Despicable Me 3 is centered around Gru who meets his long-lost charming (and more successful) twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
The story would ultimately allow the film to earn a whopping $264 million at the box office. And yes, the cast and crew received a Kids' Choice Award nomination for Best Animated Film.
"I would love to [carry on making them], they're so much fun," Steve recently told Yahoo Movies. "They're little pieces of positive energy that are put out in the world. In all honesty, that's what's special about them to me. They're fun, they're silly there's no axe to grind, they're free of cynicism, and that's rare."
So what else is coming to Netflix in the month of April? Find out Tuesday morning when the streaming service releases their full list.
(E! and Universal Pictures are part of the NBCUniversal family)
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!