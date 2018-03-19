EXCLUSIVE!

Nick and Vanessa Lachey Set to Host 2018 Miss USA Competition

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey

JB Lacroix/ WireImage

Dust off the tiara and bring out the sash. It's time for another unforgettable beauty pageant!

In about two short months, a new Miss USA will be crowned in Shreveport-Bossier, Louisiana.

And as the countdown officially begins, E! News has an exclusive announcement about the annual event. We're happy to reveal first that Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will host Miss USA 2018 taking place May 21.

While Nick may be new with the beauty pageant world, his wife is a full-on pro. The Hollywood actress and former Dancing With the Stars contestant was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1998.

In addition, Vanessa has served as a backstage correspondent for Miss USA 2001 and as a co-host of Miss Universe 2007.

Photos

Miss USA 2017 Finalists

During last year's pageant, Miss District of Columbia Kára McCullough was crowned Miss USA 2017.

Kára made headlines after she was asked whether she considered affordable health care for all United States citizens a right or a privilege. The physical scientist would later clarify why she said it was a "privilege."

Soon after, Kára was able to compete in the 2017 Miss Universe pageant and experience the bond between past pageant winners.

"The sisterhood is real," Kára explained to E! News. "We really do stick together and when they say pick up the phone and call them, they absolutely mean that."

Watch the 2018 Miss USA Competition Monday, May 21 at 8 p.m. only on Fox. 

