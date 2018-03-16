How Fergie and Josh Duhamel and More Stars Are Proving You Can Stay Friends With Your Ex

Maybe you can be friends with your ex...

Fergie and Josh Duhamelannounced their split at the end of last year, but the two have been adamant about staying friends. Especially when it comes to raising their son. The couple has been nothing but supportive and uplifting of one another since their announcement, and have proved that maybe exes can be friends.

Another couple making it work post-divorce? Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman! The two have remained close since their divorce was finalized. Even going on cozy family vacations together! Drew opened up in a recent Instagram post and thanked him for being a great father to their children. Aww! What celebrity couples are still going strong?