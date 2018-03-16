How Fergie and Josh Duhamel and More Stars Are Proving You Can Stay Friends With Your Ex

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:28 PM
Maybe you can be friends with your ex...
Fergie and Josh Duhamelannounced their split at the end of last year, but the two have been adamant about staying friends. Especially when it comes to raising their son. The couple has been nothing but supportive and uplifting of one another since their announcement, and have proved that maybe exes can be friends.
Another couple making it work post-divorce? Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman! The two have remained close since their divorce was finalized. Even going on cozy family vacations together! Drew opened up in a recent Instagram post and thanked him for being a great father to their children. Aww! What celebrity couples are still going strong?
Watch the clip above for the full story!
Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!