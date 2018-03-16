How Fergie and Josh Duhamel and More Stars Are Proving You Can Stay Friends With Your Ex

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Mar. 16, 2018 5:28 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Maybe you can be friends with your ex...

Fergie and Josh Duhamelannounced their split at the end of last year, but the two have been adamant about staying friends. Especially when it comes to raising their son. The couple has been nothing but supportive and uplifting of one another since their announcement, and have proved that maybe exes can be friends. 

Another couple making it work post-divorce? Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman! The two have remained close since their divorce was finalized. Even going on cozy family vacations together! Drew opened up in a recent Instagram post and thanked him for being a great father to their children. Aww! What celebrity couples are still going strong? 

Watch

Celebrity Couples' Hilariously Awkward Moments

Watch the clip above for the full story! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Keri Russell , Josh Duhamel , Fergie , Drew Barrymore , Couples , Love And Sex , Top Stories
Latest News
Alex Pall, Katelyn Byrd

The Chainsmokers' Alex Pall Steps Out With Katelyn Byrd 2 Months After Cheating Scandal

Jessica Andrea, Logic, 2018 Grammy Awards, Couples

Logic and Wife Jessica Andrea Split After 2 Years Together: Report

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser Says He's Ready to "Go Forward" After Sharing Sexual Assault Allegations

Katie Holmes, Dear Dictator

Watch Seth Green Lick Katie Holmes' Feet in This NSFW Dear Dictator Clip

Most Extravagant Gifts Fit for Royalty

Chris Pratt & More Celebs' Rags to Riches Stories

Becca Kufrin's Season of "The Bachelorette" Begins Filming

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.